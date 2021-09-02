American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Cfra

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Cfra from $43.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.35.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,619. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

