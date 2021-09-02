American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,336,417 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $99,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 19.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 108,958 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.44.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $127.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $225.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,025 shares of company stock worth $22,964,818 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

