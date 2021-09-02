American Century Companies Inc. Sells 285,930 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,527,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 285,930 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $96,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $156,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,830 shares of company stock worth $1,865,337 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

