American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,744 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $128,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $197.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $115.28 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

