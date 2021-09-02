Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amerant Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $26.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $992.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $27.11.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.18 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 29.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

