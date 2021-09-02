Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Short Interest Up 26.9% in August

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 295,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the July 29th total of 232,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 53,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 669.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $542,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 9.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

AMTB opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $992.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $27.11.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.18 million. On average, analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Piper Sandler raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.