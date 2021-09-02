Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of AMED traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.21. The company had a trading volume of 288,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.45. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $174.05 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,526,000 after buying an additional 38,887 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

