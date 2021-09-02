Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMBA. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.08.

AMBA stock opened at $131.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day moving average of $101.99. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $46.99 and a 12 month high of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ambarella by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ambarella by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

