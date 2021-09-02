Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells $480,000.00 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,610,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,225. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.34 and a 200 day moving average of $102.20. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 1.37. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.99 and a 1 year high of $138.96.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

