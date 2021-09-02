Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Reduced by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.4% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $120,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 69 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,479.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,459.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,316.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

