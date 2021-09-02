Altice USA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 15,533 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,049% compared to the average daily volume of 1,352 call options.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 23.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.