alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of alstria office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of ALSRF stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28. alstria office REIT has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $21.06.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.