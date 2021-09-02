alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €18.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AOX has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on alstria office REIT in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on alstria office REIT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.90 ($19.88).

Shares of AOX stock opened at €16.63 ($19.56) on Wednesday. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

