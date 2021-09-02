AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYF stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $84.85. The stock had a trading volume of 36,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,617. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $85.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.60.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.