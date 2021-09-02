AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $95,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $683,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $3,165,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $41,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.96. The company had a trading volume of 42,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,690. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.64. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

