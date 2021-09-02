AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 200 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth $312,000.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Shares of JSML stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $70.29. 8,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,502. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average of $67.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.