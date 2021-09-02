Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 73,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 80,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Alpha Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management & Insurance, Investment Banking & Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

