Alpha Impact Market Capitalization Reaches $23.20 Million (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Alpha Impact has a market cap of $23.20 million and $19,402.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Impact coin can now be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Impact has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00063975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00132850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00156969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.78 or 0.07621440 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,688.39 or 1.00216820 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.89 or 0.00798481 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

