Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of ALLT opened at $16.38 on Monday. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $579.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allot Communications (ALLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.