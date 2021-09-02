Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALSN. BMO Capital Markets cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

