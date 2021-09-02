Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 9,643 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 873,028 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 194.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 430,720 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $3,786,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 194,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $2,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

