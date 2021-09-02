Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $2.39 Million in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 176,371 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Angi stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -130.13 and a beta of 1.92. Angi Inc. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $19.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

