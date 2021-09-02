Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 15.5% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in CGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in CGI by 44.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 7.7% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,360,000 after purchasing an additional 83,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 97.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $91.32 on Thursday. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC raised CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

