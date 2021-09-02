Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 51.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cimpress during the first quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cimpress during the first quarter worth $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Cimpress during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CMPR opened at $95.73 on Thursday. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.64 and its 200 day moving average is $101.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.

