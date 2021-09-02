Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,412,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,326,000 after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,132,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,818,000 after acquiring an additional 197,229 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,192,000 after acquiring an additional 256,071 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,140,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,859,000 after buying an additional 295,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

