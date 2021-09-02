Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 14,922.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 53,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:GTY opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

