Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $36.85 on Monday. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,659,000 after purchasing an additional 50,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,429,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,045,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after buying an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,833,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

