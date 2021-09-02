Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company.

In other Allakos news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 18,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,623,649.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,677 shares of company stock worth $3,961,051. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,837,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,433,000 after buying an additional 225,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allakos by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after buying an additional 130,995 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Allakos by 106.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,112,000 after acquiring an additional 127,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,774,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ALLK stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.83. 13,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,745. Allakos has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $157.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

