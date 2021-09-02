Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 439.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,235 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 4.0% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $22,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.28. 29,427,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,530,631. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.48. The company has a market cap of $471.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

