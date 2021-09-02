Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group to C$16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.36.

AQN opened at C$19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of C$12.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.56. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$17.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

