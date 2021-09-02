Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.31 Per Share

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Albion Development VCT’s previous dividend of $2.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON AADV opened at GBX 88 ($1.15) on Thursday. Albion Development VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 70.50 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 89.50 ($1.17). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.58. The stock has a market cap of £90.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50.
Albion Development VCT Company Profile
