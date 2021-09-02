Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.31 Per Share

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Albion Development VCT’s previous dividend of $2.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON AADV opened at GBX 88 ($1.15) on Thursday. Albion Development VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 70.50 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 89.50 ($1.17). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.58. The stock has a market cap of £90.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50.

Albion Development VCT Company Profile

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust which provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture, and operating or managing hotels or residential care homes.

