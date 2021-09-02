Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Short Interest Down 17.0% in August

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ALG traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $153.94. 344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,403. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.41 and its 200-day moving average is $152.96. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $97.52 and a twelve month high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $339,040.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,354,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $224,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,204 shares of company stock worth $3,831,088. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Alamo Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Alamo Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Alamo Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Alamo Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.