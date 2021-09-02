Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.440-$2.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.950-$9.050 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.24.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.45. 11,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,577. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

