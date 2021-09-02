Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 207,500 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 29th total of 235,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AIRI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.20. 1,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,651. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Air Industries Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Air Industries Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

