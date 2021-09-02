Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Up 6.7%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) was up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.54 and last traded at $32.51. Approximately 3,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,476,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on API shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -89.73 and a beta of -0.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Agora by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Agora by 43.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Agora by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Agora by 397.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Agora by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.
About Agora (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
