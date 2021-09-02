Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Up 6.7%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) was up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.54 and last traded at $32.51. Approximately 3,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,476,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on API shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Agora alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -89.73 and a beta of -0.24.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Agora by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Agora by 43.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Agora by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Agora by 397.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Agora by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.