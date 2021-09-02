Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.77.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Amundi purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,756,000 after buying an additional 1,362,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after buying an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 427.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,847,000 after buying an additional 887,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after acquiring an additional 820,171 shares during the period.

A stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.02. 1,186,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.74. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $94.76 and a 12-month high of $178.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

