Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 955,126 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 18.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Aflac by 4.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Aflac by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Aflac by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. upped their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,961. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,552. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.