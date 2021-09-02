Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 233,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 41.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 142,290 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 352,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 7.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,102 shares of company stock worth $2,757,961. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. increased their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Aflac stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,283. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.