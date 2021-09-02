Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AERI. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

AERI stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $700.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

