Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS) Director Doug Janzen Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS) Director Doug Janzen purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$72,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,958,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,734,026.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$0.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.57 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 8.07. Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.09 and a one year high of C$0.29.

Get Aequus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.