Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Trading Up 0%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) shares were up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $164.66 and last traded at $158.80. Approximately 34 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANNSF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.86.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.