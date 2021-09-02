Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

