Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 57,932 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,932 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 5.90% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMAR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 16,259.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the period.

Shares of BMAR opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $33.65.

