Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of BlackLine worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 48.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 110.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 15.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 38.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

BL opened at $111.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.23 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $148,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,144.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,471 shares of company stock worth $13,520,726. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

