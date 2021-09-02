Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 25,612 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,612 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $627,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $73.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.03. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.16 and a 12-month high of $77.19.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

