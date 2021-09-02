Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 273 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO stock opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

