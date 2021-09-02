Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Short Interest Update

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 70,570,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the July 29th total of 89,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $4,365,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after buying an additional 947,903 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $109.99 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day moving average of $87.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.