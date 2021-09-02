Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,294 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $36,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Adobe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Adobe by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $665.89. 1,244,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $619.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.87. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $668.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

