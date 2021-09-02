Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 7,608 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in ResMed by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 5,348.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,377,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 761,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,786,000 after purchasing an additional 147,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,025.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total transaction of $368,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,623 shares of company stock valued at $12,427,092 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed stock opened at $288.07 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $290.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

