Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,424,000 after buying an additional 3,363,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,831,000 after purchasing an additional 275,053 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,499,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,649,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISCA. Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

DISCA stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Discovery’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

